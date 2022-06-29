Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Shares Up 2.8%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €14.65 ($15.59) and last traded at €14.59 ($15.52). 130,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.19 ($15.10).

Several research firms recently commented on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.30 ($18.40) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.91) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.26.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

