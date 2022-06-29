Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €14.65 ($15.59) and last traded at €14.59 ($15.52). Approximately 130,359 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.19 ($15.10).

GYC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.30 ($18.40) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.91) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.26.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

