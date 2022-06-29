Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $300,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

