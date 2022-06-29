Graypoint LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.