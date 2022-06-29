Graypoint LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

