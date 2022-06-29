Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,202,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 205,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,380,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

