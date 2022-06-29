Graypoint LLC Buys 2,325 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.63 and a 200 day moving average of $204.40.

