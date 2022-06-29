Graypoint LLC Buys 306 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

