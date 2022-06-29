Graypoint LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $10,851,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 21,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.47.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $391.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

