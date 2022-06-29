Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,377 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,691,000.

IWD stock opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

