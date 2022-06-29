Graypoint LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

