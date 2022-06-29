Graypoint LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $36,600,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

NYSE:WMT opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $335.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

