Graypoint LLC Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.9% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $328,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

