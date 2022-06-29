Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $136.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

