Graypoint LLC Purchases 26,811 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 492.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

