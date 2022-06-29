Graypoint LLC Purchases 686 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $251.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

