Graypoint LLC Purchases 9,217 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 166,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.