Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $138.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

