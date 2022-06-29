Graypoint LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.9% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 297,274 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $434.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

