Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

