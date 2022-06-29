Graypoint LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.