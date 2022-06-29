Graypoint LLC Sells 13,731 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.