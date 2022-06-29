Graypoint LLC Sells 15,746 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

