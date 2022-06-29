Graypoint LLC Sells 33,579 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,579 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

IVV stock opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

