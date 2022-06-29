Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

GPEAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.15.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.