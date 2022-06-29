Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after buying an additional 612,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. CL King began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.