Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of GEF stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 19.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.