Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Group 1 Automotive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $177.78 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $145.72 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.25 and a 200-day moving average of $179.53.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.