GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Update

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get GUD alerts:

OTCMKTS:GUDHF opened at 7.19 on Wednesday. GUD has a one year low of 7.19 and a one year high of 8.33.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.