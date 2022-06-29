GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.12.

NYSE:GXO opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

