Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

HDALF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Haidilao International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

