Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 112,663 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,663 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $83,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

