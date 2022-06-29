Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 12th

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.