Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €25.22 ($26.83) on Tuesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($53.04). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.36.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.