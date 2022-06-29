Head-To-Head Analysis: Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Agilysys and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 3.98% 24.52% 11.18% Aurora Innovation N/A -20.25% -14.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Agilysys and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.26%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 336.60%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Agilysys.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agilysys and Aurora Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $162.64 million 6.57 $6.48 million $0.18 240.12 Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 28.79 -$755.45 million N/A N/A

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

Agilysys beats Aurora Innovation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadium, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

