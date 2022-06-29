Head-To-Head Comparison: AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) & The Competition

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) is one of 944 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AbCellera Biologics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

AbCellera Biologics has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbCellera Biologics’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbCellera Biologics 41.87% 19.72% 15.65% AbCellera Biologics Competitors -3,133.64% -1,452.67% -9.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AbCellera Biologics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbCellera Biologics 0 0 6 0 3.00 AbCellera Biologics Competitors 2638 12348 38480 607 2.69

AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 188.50%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 118.23%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AbCellera Biologics $375.20 million $153.46 million 16.03 AbCellera Biologics Competitors $1.85 billion $250.12 million -2.37

AbCellera Biologics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AbCellera Biologics. AbCellera Biologics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AbCellera Biologics beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

