Head-To-Head Comparison: Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) versus TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Applied Blockchain has a beta of 4.68, meaning that its stock price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Blockchain and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00 TrueCar 0 5 1 0 2.17

Applied Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 610.14%. TrueCar has a consensus target price of $4.31, suggesting a potential upside of 69.12%. Given Applied Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than TrueCar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Blockchain and TrueCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Blockchain N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A TrueCar $231.70 million 1.03 -$38.33 million ($0.43) -5.93

Applied Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueCar.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Blockchain and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A TrueCar -20.14% -12.45% -10.53%

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats TrueCar on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.