Head to Head Comparison: EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) vs. Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Bird Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZGO Technologies $23.42 million 0.44 -$2.98 million N/A N/A Bird Global $205.14 million 0.63 -$196.33 million N/A N/A

EZGO Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bird Global.

Risk and Volatility

EZGO Technologies has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bird Global has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EZGO Technologies and Bird Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bird Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bird Global has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,133.11%. Given Bird Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bird Global is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Bird Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A Bird Global N/A N/A -24.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Bird Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bird Global beats EZGO Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZGO Technologies (Get Rating)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang, Cenbird, and EZGO brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. EZGO Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

About Bird Global (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

