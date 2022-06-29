Head to Head Comparison: U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) vs. Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.0% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines N/A 8.75% 7.83% U.S. Gold N/A -59.46% -56.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and U.S. Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Gold has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 352.98%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and U.S. Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 6.01 -$2.06 million $0.01 58.07 U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$12.39 million ($1.74) -2.51

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Gold. U.S. Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats U.S. Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho. The company is based in Elko, Nevada. U.S. Gold Corp. was a former subsidiary of Copper King, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.