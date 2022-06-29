Head-To-Head Contrast: Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) versus Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -27.28% -84.40% -9.86% Phreesia -69.40% -36.36% -31.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 2 0 2.29 Phreesia 0 3 10 0 2.77

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 311.39%. Phreesia has a consensus price target of $41.53, indicating a potential upside of 64.16%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Phreesia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Phreesia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.25 -$79.06 million ($3.73) -0.85 Phreesia $213.23 million 6.20 -$118.16 million ($3.08) -8.21

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Phreesia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software that leverages clinically validated pharmacokinetic drug models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to guide dose optimization; and PrescribeWellness, a PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform. Further, the company provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations; and 350 health plans and approximately 18,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and patient reported outcome (PRO) data for approximately 25 specialties, as well as enables healthcare services clients to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, text and email messaging, and health campaigns; and COVID-19 support modules for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

