Head-To-Head Contrast: WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) vs. CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CF Bankshares and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A WesBanco 1 4 0 0 1.80

WesBanco has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 28.49% 13.33% 1.12% WesBanco 35.42% 8.42% 1.26%

Risk & Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and WesBanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $63.99 million 1.74 $18.45 million $2.50 8.47 WesBanco $617.75 million 3.12 $242.26 million $3.15 10.16

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of WesBanco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CF Bankshares pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

WesBanco beats CF Bankshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and treasury management depository services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, and Summit counties, Ohio; and a loan production office located in Franklin County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 206 branches and 203 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, southern Indiana, and Maryland, as well as seven loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Maryland, and northern Virginia. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

