Head to Head Review: Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) versus Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tenable alerts:

This table compares Tenable and Altair Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $541.13 million 9.68 -$46.68 million ($0.58) -81.64 Altair Engineering $532.18 million 7.68 -$8.79 million ($0.18) -284.71

Altair Engineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -10.99% -27.76% -5.22% Altair Engineering -2.15% 3.27% 1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tenable and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 0 13 0 3.00 Altair Engineering 1 2 3 0 2.33

Tenable presently has a consensus price target of $67.62, suggesting a potential upside of 42.80%. Altair Engineering has a consensus price target of $75.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.80%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than Tenable.

Risk and Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Tenable on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products. This segment also offers software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services that focuses on the product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services. In addition, the company is involved in the development and sale of solid state lighting technology along with communication and control protocols based on its intellectual property for the direct replacement of fluorescent light tubes with LED lamps. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company's customers include universities, government agencies, manufacturers, pharmaceutical firms, banking, financial services, and insurance, weather prediction agencies, and electronics design companies. Altair Engineering Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.