Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

HCSG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,200,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 184,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,630,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

