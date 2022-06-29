HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.74

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €56.74 ($60.36) and traded as low as €48.38 ($51.47). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €48.78 ($51.89), with a volume of 623,977 shares changing hands.

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €52.65 and a 200-day moving average of €56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.47.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.