Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($111.17) to €105.60 ($112.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($127.66) to €121.00 ($128.72) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($101.06) to €98.00 ($104.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €64.00 ($68.09) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of HEINY opened at $46.81 on Friday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.4438 dividend. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Heineken (Get Rating)

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

