Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HLTOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($19.89) to €19.40 ($20.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.45.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization ( OTCMKTS:HLTOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $926.02 million for the quarter.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.