Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.50 ($64.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.44. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($137.93).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

