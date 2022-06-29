Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,717 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.