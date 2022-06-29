Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,438 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 29.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $6,389,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Avalara by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,716,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,543. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.53.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

