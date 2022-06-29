Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

